Johannesburg - Former acting SAA chief executive Vuyisile Kona has detailed the Guptas’ attempts to bribe him in an effort to influence the awarding of a consultancy contract.
Kona was testifying at the Zondo Commission yesterday. He served briefly as chief executive at SAA between 2012 and 2013. Before that he served as SAA’s board chairperson, with Dudu Myeni later replacing him. Kona recalled “haunting” details surrounding his meeting with the Guptas at their homestead in Saxonwold in October 2012.
He spoke of how at the time of his appointment as acting chief executive, the airline had been facing financial constraints and had to ask for a bailout from the National Treasury. The Treasury needed a business plan from the company, and Kona directed his supply chain division to find a consultancy firm that would help SAA draw up a business plan.
Kona said two companies had offered their services. Lufthansa Consultancy offered a deal of R6 million while McKinsey and Company offered the deal for R40m. He said it was clear that Lufthansa was the most affordable option.
Kona added that while this deal was under way, he had been approached by Cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba’s adviser Siyabonga Mahlangu, who insisted that he meet some business partners. The meeting was actually with the Guptas at their household in Saxonwold.