The Mineral Resources and Energy minister was addressing the 30th anniversary rally of Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Poprcu), which during its four-day elective conference this week called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire Mboweni.
The event took place in Durban on Saturday after the conference ended on Friday by re-electing Zizamele Cebekhulu as Popcru president.
Mantashe said if Mboweni’s document was thoroughly engaged it would grow the economy. He said the ANC had complained to Mboweni that the document was silent on complex issues of mining.
“I am inviting all our allies to engage with ideas, not processes.