Hage Geingob was a true revolutionary, says ANC

The African National Congress (ANC) and Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) have described Hage Geingob as a revolutionary who fought against apartheid and colonialism. But they also said Geingob came out in full support of South Africa’s case in the International Court of Justice against Israel’s military operations in the Gaza Strip.

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the late President of Namibia made a remarkable contribution in the struggle for liberation in his country. However, Geingob also fought for closer cooperation among African states. Geingob dedicated his life to the struggle for freedom and justice.

In the recent case in The Hague he supported South Africa. “He was also committed to international solidarity and justice for Palestinian people, supporting South Africa’s stance in the ICJ and calling out Germany, by reminding the world of the first genocide of the 20th century in Namibia between 1904 and 1908, in which tens of thousands of innocent Namibians died in the most inhumane and brutal conditions,” said Bhengu-Motsiri. “To the sons and daughters of Namibia, we stand together with you in this period of mourning. Comrade Geingob dedicated his life to nurturing the ideals of freedom and justice in Namibia, the land of the brave.”

Bhengu-Motsiri said Geingob’s death was a loss to Namibia. Cosatu also said Geingob was a true leader who spent his life fighting for freedom, justice and democracy. His role in the quest for freedom for Namibia cannot be questioned.

He proved his leadership when he served as prime minister and later as president. Geingob has been president of Namibia for the last nine years. Cosatu acting spokesperson Matthew Parks said Geingob came out in support of South Africa’s case against Israel in the ICJ.

“Geingob remained an activist and internationalist and more recently spoke out in support of the case lodged by South Africa at the ICJ in defence of the Palestinian people, in particular from the current genocide being unleashed by an apartheid Israeli regime and, in support of the right of Palestinian people to an independent state. He played a pivotal role in the development of the Southern African Development Community and the integration of the region,” said Parks. He was part of the South West Africa Africa People’s Organisation (Swapo) for many years from the time it waged the struggle for independence. Build One South Africa (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane also paid tribute to Geingob.