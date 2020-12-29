’He is well and in good spirits’: Family dismisses report that Zuma hospitalised with Covid-19

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Sihle Mavuso DURBAN: Jacob Zuma’s family has roundly dismissed as untrue a media report that he has contracted Covid-19 and is in hospital. A clarifying statement issued on behalf of the family by one of his sons, Edward Zuma, in response to an article by Sunday World yesterday said Zuma is “well and in good spirits” at his Nkandla home. According to the weekly tabloid, Zuma contracted the virus together with his senior wife, Sizakele Khumalo-Zuma (MaKahumalo), and was being treated at a private hospital in Richards Bay. The paper said it relied on information it got from an unnamed source who is apparently clued up with most goings-on within the Zuma household.

However, in rebutting the story, Edward said people are “desperate” as he had breakfast with his father and stepmother yesterday.

“We wish to inform the South African public about the health condition of former president Mr Jacob G Zuma. He is well and enjoying his festive season with family and is at home adhering to all regulations that were announced in March this year.

“He is well and in good spirits. We wish to request all South Africans to adhere and respect all regulations our government has put in place as the former president has been doing since the start of the pandemic,” Edward said in the statement, adding that the Zuma family is looking forward to a New Year’s feast.

Political Bureau