Head of investigation and vetting at Fort Hare University arrested

The head of investigation and vetting services at the university, Isaac Plaatjies, has been arrested in connection with the murder and attempted murder cases at the University of Fort Hare (UFH) in Alice, Eastern Cape. This is the 10th arrest by the South African Police Service (SAPS) National Task Team responsible for investigating murder-related cases at the university.

The task team has so far arrested nine suspects who are believed to be involved in the attacks at the institution. Plaatjies was arrested last week after being suspected of being involved in the killings at the university. Plaatjies made his first appearance in court on Monday. He will make another appearance in court on Tuesday with nine other people charged for the murders at Fort Hare.

Deputy Minister of Police Cassel Mathale and National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola will be in court to follow proceedings. The Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, was in the Eastern Cape a few months ago when Fort Hare was gripped by the murder of senior officials. Cele promised that a special team of detectives would lead a probe into the murders.