Health department confirms people being assaulted in video are SA medical students in Cuba

PRETORIA – The national department of health has confirmed that some of the people who appeared in a video clip circulating on social media platforms, are South African medical students based in Cuba. In the short clip, the group of young people is seen being beaten up by people in what looks like police uniforms. A woman is also seen confronting the group of officers, while other people can be seen encouraging someone to record a video of the incident.

Spokesperson for the department of health, Foster Mohale said an investigation into the “unfortunate” incident is under way. “The department, working closely with the department of international relations and co-operation, and other relevant authorities has initiated a process to investigate circumstances which led to this unfortunate incident. The findings of the investigation will be communicated to all the affected parties, including families of the students,” Mohale said. Deputy minister of health, Sibongiseni Dhlomo has appealed to community members to avoid “sensationalising” the video.