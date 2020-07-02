Health minister to brief Parliament on the latest on Covid-19 in SA

Cape Town - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is expected to make an executive statement on the Covid-19 pandemic at a sitting of the National Assembly next week. Deputy President David Mabuza is scheduled to answer oral questions from MPs on July 30 and President Cyril Ramaphosa will have his session again on August 27. This emerged at the virtual meeting of the programme committee on Thursday. Briefing the committee, National Assembly Secretary Masixole Xaso said the office of Speaker Thandi Modise has received a letter from Mkhize in which he requested an opportunity to make an executive statement on Covid-19. "We would like to recommend this request to be accommodated on Wednesday," Xaso said, adding there is a planned plenary session for that day.

He also said Modise's office has also received a letter from Mabuza's office proposing July 30 for an oral Q&A session.

There is also correspondence from Ramaphosa's office proposing a session on August 27.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina welcomed the planned executive statement by Mkhize.

"At this time of peak it is important that members are put (abreast)," Majodina said, adding they welcomed the proactiveness on the part of Mabuza's office to come up with a date for an oral question and answer session.

EFF MP Ntombovuyo Mente wanted to know if MPs would have an opportunity to respond to Mkhize's executive statement.

House chairperson Cedric Frolick said the rules allowed for parties to respond to the executive statement by the minister.

"It can't be a question of a minister just making a statement and disappearing afterwards. It's a matter of national importance and the rules allow for that to happen," Frolick said.