Hearsay allegations by Angelo Agrizzi embarrassing – former secretary of state capture panel

Cape Town - Parliament’s portfolio committee on public service and administration has heard that discussing hearsay allegations against former secretary of the State Capture Commission, Khotso de Wee, is embarrassing. De Wee was asked on bribery allegations while appearing before the committee as the first round of interviews for the Public Service Commission post kicked off.

He was one of several candidates to be interviewed on Thursday after the committee shortlisted 17 people for the post. On January 31, the second term of the chairperson of the PSC, Richard Sizani, came to an end. President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Professor Somadoda Fikeni as deputy chairperson of the Public Service Commission (PSC). Fikeni is currently acting as the chairperson until Ramaphosa makes a new appointment. De Wee is one of 17 candidates who have their eyes locked on the top seat.

He appeared before the state capture commission last year, dismissing claims that he benefited from former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi. Touching on state capture during the interview process, De Wee said it was vital for the PSC to function as an independent entity. “The public service entity must be independent, act impartially and promote the highest level of ethics. “There is a lack of coherence between the political leaders and administrative leadership.

“Cadre deployment was abused to appoint people who do not have the necessary experience and qualifications. Things have gone wrong – you have read the state capture report. “The mandate of the PSC is so important. We have to grow. Certain things we need to rethink. He was asked about his conduct as the cloud of Bosasa still hanging over his head. To this he responded: “I’m very angry and unhappy about what has transpired. As the first secretary of the commission I have to separate my feelings from my role.

“I need to put the interests of the commission first. As I sit alone and look at this matter, it says recuse yourself – it’s not resignation. My state of mind at the time was that the investigators can’t investigate me while I’m around. “I offered to recuse myself in January 2019.” De Wee went on to say he applied for Agrizzi’s cross-examination. “This person who made allegations against me submitted an affidavit, admitting that whatever he said in January 2019 was hearsay.