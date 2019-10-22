DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille has refuted suggestions that her come back will further divided the party due to her strong conservative views which were not shared by other leaders including party leader Mmusi Maimane.
Zille has been advocating for the DA to return to its liberal values and do away with race-based redress policies which found expression under Maimane.
Her election at the weekend saw Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba announcing resignation from both his mayorship and the party, saying he could no longer associate with it.
Zille however told Independent Media that, despite Mashaba’s resignation, her return would not further divide the DA.
She said would ensure this does not happen “by ensuring that everyone has a chance to air their views in free and fair debate, and by facilitating the party reaching a democratic conclusion to these challenging and crucial issues for SA’s future”.