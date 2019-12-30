Helen Zille in hot water again over 'race generalisations' cartoon









Social media was abuzz after DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille posted cartoon about land, rape and race generalisations. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - Social media was abuzz after DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille posted cartoon about land, rape and race generalisations. The cartoon depicts a black man who tells a white man to "give back the land you stole". The white man is shown accusing the black man of raping his wife, which he denies. Zille tweeted the cartoon "captures the fallacy and racism behind generalisations'. This aptly captures the fallacy and racism behind race generalizations. pic.twitter.com/a4Q32WfdTN — Helen Zille (@helenzille) December 29, 2019

South Africans were having none of it and slammed Zille, accusing her of racism.

Is Helen now generalising and saying all black people are rapists?



Is she also denying that land was forcefully taken from a people and people were murdered for the land?



The DA and Helen Zille are very disrespectful then if these are her views.



They do not deserve any power https://t.co/ZfyJEQXKws — JM (@JoyMulalo) December 30, 2019

Helen Zille is too old to hide her racism 😂 — Family Shareholder (@KeKatli) December 30, 2019

Helen, you don't build bridges. You burn them at an alarming rate.



And your obsession with the "woke brigade" - an insult you reserve for anyone who believes that kindness matters - says more about you than the people you're trying to insult. https://t.co/TXScoi54tW — Tracey Lomax-Nixon (@LoudMouthedChic) December 30, 2019

Helen Zille says that calling all black people rapists is the same as rightfully and factually stating that white people possess stolen land. White victimhood is the absolute pits. White people wanna be oppressed so badly. https://t.co/f8KAw7Lu2i — Nuhaa (@nuhaavstheworld) December 30, 2019