Cape Town - Social media was abuzz after DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille posted cartoon about land, rape and race generalisations.
The cartoon depicts a black man who tells a white man to "give back the land you stole". The white man is shown accusing the black man of raping his wife, which he denies.
Zille tweeted the cartoon "captures the fallacy and racism behind generalisations'.
This aptly captures the fallacy and racism behind race generalizations. pic.twitter.com/a4Q32WfdTN— Helen Zille (@helenzille) December 29, 2019