Helen Zille’s comments on farm murders are reckless, says IFP

Durban: The IFP has slammed newly re-elected DA’s federal council chairperson Helen Zille for claiming that farmers are more likely to be murdered in the country.

Blessed Gwala, the IFP’s spokesperson on community safety and liaison in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature said Zille’s comments are divisive.

He said, generally, murders and the increase in crime in general in South Africa. However, singling out a particular group as if it is the only one affected is dangerous and careless.

This was in response to Zille’s comment made on Talk Radio 702 on Monday where she claimed that she based on the fact that 58 people were killed daily in the country and with the farmer population currently sitting at around 40 000 nationwide, the group has become more vulnerable.

“I quickly did a calculation on the stats, Bongani (Bingwa of 702) gave. He said 58 people are murdered in SA a day. And 58 farmers per year. Working on 58 million people in SA and 40 000 farmers in SA it is a simple sum. You work it out on Bongani's figures,” Zille said in response.