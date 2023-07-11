Help the poor and needy in your community this Mandela Day - government

As South Africa joins the world in commemorating Nelson Mandela Month this July, the government has called on citizens to contribute to turning the tide against food insecurity and climate change in honour of Mandela’s legacy. Following the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal last April and more devastation in recent months, food security challenges had worsened as many farmers could not produce their usual stock, resulting in increased food prices.

“Due to food shortages, the floods did not only push prices higher but also left many in dire poverty and without shelter. “Consequently, in the true Madiba spirit, as we commemorate Mandela Month and Mandela Day, we urge you to look around your neighbourhood and identify those that may be in need of your help and do something to better their lives”, said Acting Government Spokesperson Nomonde Mnukwa. After his release from prison, Mandela continued the fight against injustice, especially poverty, through various means, including mobilising local and international friends to support fundraising efforts for food insecurity and education, among others.

It is widely known that Mandela viewed anti-poverty efforts as the protection of human rights. “Overcoming poverty is not a gesture of charity. It is an act of justice. It is the protection of a fundamental human right, the right to dignity and decent life,” he once said. The South African national government has since called on South Africans to honour him by emulating these ideals not only during Mandela Month but make them part of their daily lives.