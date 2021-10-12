Herman Mashaba insists on border control

Johannesburg - ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has vowed to never stop fighting for better border controls in South Africa, saying his party is unapologetic about it. Mashaba who is a mayoral candidate for the City of Joburg was speaking in a radio interview on Tuesday.

Mashaba said when it came to controlled borders, as ActionSA they were unapologetic about it. “Like all civilised countries, no country has an open border policy. We need to invite the people of the world to come to South Africa because the country was built on the back of migrants. Us as ActionSA we are committed to this project of getting people of the world to come, but however they must come here legally. When they are here they must respect our laws,” said Mashaba. He said those who are here for criminal intent, must go.

“In all the municipalities we are going to govern we are going to ensure that within the metro police we have special units that are going to work with Home Affairs Department, even if it means that we’ve got to be in court every day getting Home Affairs to discharge their responsibility to protect the sovereignty of of our country,” he said. Mashaba said it was mischievous for anyone to think he only targeted African immigrants. He said he resigned from his position of mayor of Joburg on October 21, 2019 and the next day he had a meeting with the portfolio committee on home affairs.