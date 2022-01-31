Herman Mashaba resigns as Joburg city councillor

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has resigned as a City of Johannesburg councillor, the party confirmed in a statement on Monday. Mashaba said that after consulting with ActionSA’s Senate and caucus, it was agreed that his time would be spent on leading the campaign to grow the party into all nine provinces and mount a challenge to the ANC in 2024.

Mashaba’s resignation would be effective February 28. In a statement issued by the party on behalf of Mashaba, it said that following the establishment of the coalition governments in Gauteng after the 2021 local government elections, Mashaba took the approach of overseeing the first few months with a view to getting ActionSA set in the council. “I am very pleased to see the calibre of individuals that we have put forward as Councillors, Members of the Mayoral Committee (MMCs) and Section 79 Committee Chairpersons.

“Now that ActionSA’s caucus is settled and our MMCs are actively pursuing programmes of service delivery in Johannesburg, it is time for me to step back and allow someone else the opportunity to gain this critical local government experience,” Mashaba said. He said that the important work of expanding ActionSA will require his constant travelling to set up structures across the country, and his Council seat should be filled by someone “who is fully available to the needs of the residents of Johannesburg”. “I assure the residents of Johannesburg that I remain a resident myself and deeply invested in the ability of the multi-party coalition to deliver effectively to all communities,” he said.