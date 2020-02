Herman Mashaba to form private prosecution team to pursue corruption cases









People's Dialogue founder Herman Mashaba. File picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA) Johannesburg - Former City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has announced that he is in the process of forming his own private prosecutions team to deal with corruption cases in the country.

Mashaba, who resigned from the DA to form his own movement called the People's Dialogue, said he was angry that there were thousands of corruption cases that were sitting idle without being prosecuted.

“I am very angry at the level of corruption in the country,” he said.





He said many of the cases had been investigated by the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, and they have all relevant evidence for prosecution.





“There is not a single South African who is not aware of these cases.





“Watch the space, I will let you know when I am ready,” he said.





The businessman said he was currently putting together a legal team, and “I will announce each case when it is appropriate".





“But fortunately enough, South Africans are aware of thousands of cases as we watch the Zondo commission everyday or we buy the paper.





“For the last 20 years...starting from the arms deal as these cases did not just start now... they have been running since the arms deal,” he said.





He said at the right time he would release a list of cases to be privately prosecuted by his own team.





“The cases are already investigated and concluded with overwhelming evidence and some of them are as clear as daylight.





“It is just for the NPA to prosecute them, and we don’t understand why they are not prosecuted,” said Mashaba.





He said he would work with any anti-corruption organisations, including Afri-Forum, which already has its own private prosecuting arm.