Johannesburg - Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has finally announced his resignation from both the city and the DA.
This comes after the election of former DA leader Helen Zille as federal council chairperson at the weekend.
Zille's election into the powerful post, which was previously held by James Selfe for 19 years, comes as an internal push to push DA leader Mmusi Maimane was intensifying by conservatives who were opposed to his views on redress.
Mashaba, who is set to leave his post on November 27, said he had accepted the invite to join the party and serve the city because of his belief in Maimane's vision.
"The DA no longer represents a party that is able to achieve what I desire most, a movement that can save South Africa, unseat the ANC and deliver one South Africa for all," he said.