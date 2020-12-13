Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA registered as political party

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - Herman Mashaba's ActionSA has officially been registered as a political party by the IEC. The party announced the news on Sunday saying a written confirmation from the IEC has been received by the party. The registration follows weeks of uncertainty and threats of legal action by ActionSA after the IEC rejected the party's first application. The IEC ruled against ActionSA in September rejecting the party's registration over concerns that the party's logo which features the South African flag appeared too similar to that of another party -Party Of Action (POA). The IEC cited a violation of section 16 (1)(b) of the Electoral Commission Act which states that the electoral office may reject a party's registration if its distinguishing mark or symbol resembles that of another party which may deceive or confuse voters.

Mashaba then launched an appeal of the decision with the commission and that appeal was ultimately dismissed.

ActionSA had remained resolute that the party's logo did not resemble that of a rival party and even threatened legal action.

The party then reversed on its decision to challenge the decision in court.

The party has redesigned its logo which had previously been designed to resemble the South African flag. The new logo is painted green and no longer has the national flag colours.

"Our new logo, which has been approved by the IEC, remains consistent with the logo that was originally filed. This was important to ActionSA because its identity was the subject of a 9-month long public engagement process. It keeps the shapes of the South African flag infused with the directional arrow denoting the progress of the A for Action. In real terms, the colours of the logo have simply changed to green," the party said on Sunday.

"The registration of ActionSA is a significant milestone for our party, only a few months old, in its important work to offer the first real alternative that can unseat the ANC."

Political Bureau