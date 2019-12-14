The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will elect its top leadership during its second national people’s assembly this weekend. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - The EFF’s second national people’s assembly got underway on Saturday morning with a number of high-profile guests in attendance. Soccer bosses Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza and Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung joined Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union president Joseph Mathunjwa, several former Zanu-PF ministers Saviour Kasukuwere and Patrick Zhuwao as well as the party’s sister organisations from Liberia, Lesotho, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

EFF Gauteng chairperson Mandisa Mashego welcomed the 3800 delegates to the assembly in Nasrec, south of Johannesburg.

She said the EFF was at the venue to cleanse it of the spirit of the biggest sellouts and looters, the ANC, in reference to the ANC’s national conference that elected President Cyril Ramaphosa to replace Jacob Zuma.

Mashego said the EFF rejected load-shedding because it was a ploy to drag the country to privatisation kicking and screaming.