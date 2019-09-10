Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng testifies at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry in Parktown. Picture: Itumeleng English / African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Former SA Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng on Tuesday said lies were peddled about him while at the public broadcaster, even though he had disclosed that he never possessed a matric certificate. Motsoeneng, now a politician after starting his own political party, was in the hot seat at the state capture inquiry sitting in Johannesburg. He said he was recruited by the SABC in the Free State in 1989 while still at school. Poor and alone at the time, he dropped out of school and worked as a freelancer for the public broadcaster.

He accused the media and former public protector Thuli Madonsela of insulting him by "peddling lies" that he had lied about having a matric certificate.

"I declared from the onset that I did not have matric. I was recruited by Alwyn Kloppers in 1989, who was then head of news at SABC. I told him I do not have matric...he told me I was very talented. Before I joined SABC permanently in 1995, they took me to a training course in Johannesburg to learn about broadcasting. The SABC never takes freelancers to training...it never happens, I was the first person," he said.

He said he wrote supplementary examinations but did not pass matric. However, the two week-long training course led to him being appointed permanently in February 1995.

While sorting out paperwork with the human resources department, Motsoeneng said he was advised by an SABC clerk called Marie Swanepoel to travel to Pretoria to see if the department of education could "combine my matric symbols" and thus be issued with a matric certificate.

"I travelled with Sophie Mokoena [now an SABC editor] to Pretoria at that time, and was unsuccessful in combining the symbols. I returned and informed Swanepoel. She then wrote 'outstanding' on my form next to where matric certificate was required. It is insulting from people who follow that narrative [that I lied]. The only person who can say I lied is my employer...the person who appointed me. People have been tarnishing my name about this matric issue, including the former public protector," Motsoeneng told the commission.

"There are many people at the SABC who do not have matric certificates. The history of the SABC is that most people who are excelling do not have formal qualifications... but they are talented. I received many awards from the SABC and from outside. In my view, I am very educated. If you check the minutes of the SABC, I was behind 70 percent of decisions taken. No one was better than me at the SABC.... I even lectured at universities...who says I am uneducated? That's an insult."

Madonsela investigated Motsoeneng's alleged irregular appointment and illegal salary progression. The report, released in 2014, found that Motsoeneng was allowed to operate above the law at the SABC.

Allegations that Motsoeneng committed fraud by stating in his application form that he had completed matric at Metsimantsho High School in QwaQwa were substantiated, Madonsela found.

"By his own admission, Mr Motsoeneng stated in his application form that he had passed matric, filled in made-up symbols in the same application form, and promised to supply a matric certificate to confirm his qualifications when he knew he did not have the promised certificate, [this] was admitted by him during an interview," Madonsela said at the time.

"Mr Motsoeneng would have never been appointed in 1995 had he not lied about his qualification and ... he repeated that lie in 2003 when he applied for the post of executive producer: current affairs to which he accordingly should have never been appointed."

