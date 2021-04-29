Hold your horses, no action on ANC ’step aside’ resolution yet – Pule Mabe

Durban – Contrary to speculations that either on Thursday or Friday the country will see all ANC leaders that have been criminally charged stepping aside, that would not likely happen at least for another week.

This as the list of leaders who have to step aside, as submitted by the nine provinces, is yet to go through the NWC (national working committee) and later to the NEC (national executive committee) for final ratification.

This was revealed by ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe on Thursday on being asked when exactly the members have to step aside and who they are.

Mabe told Independent Media that while he was not sure of the exact date of stepping aside, the final list, which would come from the office of the secretary-general Ace Magashule, still has to be ratified.

“We cannot give a date… remember that we have got the NWC and later the NEC coming (in the next) weekend… When the NEC meets over that weekend, it will process all the reports coming from the work done by the office of the SG,” Mabe said.

However, while there are several members of the party who have to step aside, the attention is on Magashule, who has been on a nationwide consultation meeting with former ANC leaders such as Thabo Mbeki, Jacob Zuma, Kgalema Motlanthe and Matthews Phosa.

While other provinces are yet to divulge the number of leaders who have to step aside, the provincial secretary of the ANC in Northern Cape, Deshi Ngxanga, said they only have one member who is affected.

“The only comrade who faces corruption allegation in the province is Cde. (comrade) Julia Katong. Cde. Katong already appeared two times in court. Cde (and) Katong is a councillor in Joe Morolong Municipality (Kuruman). She has been informed about the step-aside rule,” Ngxanga told Independent Media.

UPDATE: It appears that no ANC member(s) will be stepping aside tomorrow as highly anticipated. The office of the Secretary-General, Ace Magashule, still has to send all the reports and names of the affected members to the NWC and NEC, which meet next weekend, for ratification. — Sihle Mavuso (@NewsBotZA) April 29, 2021

On April 19 this year, KZN ANC provincial secretary, Mdumiseni Ntuli told Independent Media they submitted 13 names of members who have to step aside.

Although Ntuli did not reveal the names and the alleged offences of the members, it is understood that some of them face charges of rape, murder, corruption, attempted murder, stock theft, theft, driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal carrying of firearms and charges relating to fraudulently earning child support grants.

The list is similar to the one the provincial structure submitted to Luthuli House in September last year.

A large portion of the 13 members who are accused are councillors in eThekwini. Among them are Sithenjwa Nyawose and Mthokozisi Nojiyeza, who are accused of committing fraud during the issuing of waste tenders for uMlazi township.

What is still not clear regarding the KZN list is what is going to happen to Mike Mabuyakhulu and Zandile Gumede, who have been previously cleared to return to work by the Sipho Magwaza-led provincial integrity commission.

Political Bureau