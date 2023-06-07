UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has asked Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to call on the National Assembly’s portfolio committee on police to summon the SAPS to share their preliminary findings into bribery allegations against MPs in the section 194 inquiry. Holomisa said chairperson of the section 194 inquiry Qubudile Dyantyi, which is probing suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, has refused to recuse himself from the committee despite calls by Mkhwebane and other parties to do so.

This was because he was implicated with ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina and late ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson on bribery allegations. It is alleged that they demanded bribes of R600 000 from Mkhwebane, through her husband David Skosana, to make the inquiry go away. Skosana is also an ANC MP in the National Assembly.

In his letter to the Speaker on Wednesday, Holomisa said the matter could be dragged on further because Mkhwebane has threatened legal action if Dyantyi refuses to recuse himself. “I hereby request that you ask the Portfolio Committee on Police to summon the SAPS to share with that committee its preliminary findings around the WhatsApp messages Mr Skosana had submitted to them so that we can clear up the allegations around Mr Dyantyi and definitively establish whether he had any involvement in this scandal or not. “This step is imperative to safeguard the integrity of the section 194 inquiry,” wrote Holomisa.

“It was embarrassing today at the inquiry that other political parties and advocate Mkhwebane herself asked that Dyantyi recuse himself, but he angrily rejected those requests and demanded a written submission to himself after which he said that he would rule on the matter. “This is a flawed process. There are many competent members of the ruling party, or any other person for that matter, who can replace Dyantyi,” said Holomisa. He added that if the matter was not resolved soon it would drag on for some time as this issue of the bribery scandal shrouds the process.