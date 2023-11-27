United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has asked the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence to investigate an explosive report from former State Security Agency (SSA) boss Thembi Majola implicating judges in allegations of corruption. Holomisa said it would be important for the committee to meet with Majola to get to the bottom of this report, which could damage the judiciary.

He said, given the nature of the allegations, the committee has a duty to deal with them. Majola resigned from SSA a few weeks ago, and it was reported that there were tensions between her and Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. But Ntshavheni had denied these claims. Ntshavheni said Majola had resigned from her position before she was appointed Minister responsible for SSA in March, but President Cyril Ramaphosa had asked Majola to stay on to stabilise the department.

Majola resigned again in April, and Ramaphosa asked her to delay her departure until the end of November. In his letter to the standing committee on Monday, Holomisa asked the chairperson of the committee, Jerome Maake, that they investigate the allegations by Majola. “I recently anonymously received the attached 54-page intelligence report purportedly drafted by Ms Thembisile Majola, the recently resigned Director-General of the State Security Agency.

“It contains highly shocking and damaging assertions that could affect the local and international integrity and reputation of the South African judiciary and several prominent judges, as well as have implications for the Judicial Conduct Committee and Legal Aid South Africa. “Given the length of the report and the detail given therein, it strikes one as having been made of a considered mind and that this information should be deemed of critical national importance,” said Holomisa. He asked the standing committee on intelligence to verify the report. However, he urged them to take it seriously and leave no stone unturned.