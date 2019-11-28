Johannesburg - The much anticipated Johannesburg council meeting which was scheduled elect a new mayor has been postponed to December 4, after political parties disagreed on voting procedures.
The three biggest political parties in council, the ANC, DA and the EFF, all put forward their respective candidates for the mayoral position which was left vacant by Herman Mashaba on Wednesday, who also resigned from the DA last month.
The ANC has put forward its regional chairperson and former MMC for finance Geoff Makhubo, while the DA put forwarded the current MMC for finance and its regional chairperson Funzela Ngobeni for the position.