How kind? Eskom suspends load shedding so Parliament can pass Appropriation Bills

Durban - Eskom will suspend load shedding from midday on Friday until 5 pm so that Parliament can pass the Appropriation Bill without a glitch.

Eskom said this is in response to a request from the Deputy Speaker of Parliament for a series of Appropriation Bills to be passed via a virtual sitting.

"Passing these Bills is essential to keeping the government operating, as without the relevant appropriations there will be no funding for key state functions such as hospitals, law enforcement and other essential services," Eskom said.

It said the suspension of load shedding has been made possible by large industrial power consumers in SA who have agreed to reduce their consumption for this period to support the country.

Eskom said it will also be required to use some of its emergency reserves during this time, thereby depleting some of the gains made over the past few days.

"In order to replenish and prepare for the week ahead, Stage 2 load shedding will resume from 5 pm and continue until 10 pm on Sunday," Eskom said.

In an interview with 702's Mandy Weiner, Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter apologised to the country for load shedding.

He said load-shedding has been going on for the last 15 years and was due to a lack of regular maintenance and ailing infrastructure.

IOL