Former President Jacob Zuma took the state capture commission's witness stand. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - Former President Jacob Zuma took the state capture commission's witness stand for the first time on Monday and in a single day he left a litany of victims along the way. Among his victims are former ministers Ngoako Ramatlhodi and General Siphiwe Nyanda who now have to prove to the world that they were never spies during their days in exile or during the fight against apartheid after Zuma alleged they sold the revolution.

We look at other people Zuma may implicate during his five day appearance before the commission.



Nhlanhla Nene

Nene appeared before the commission and alleged that Zuma fired him for refusing to sign a nuclear deal with Russia. Zuma is likely to fight back and give the real reason why he fired Nene in 2015. Nene lost his finance ministry job in 2018 after lying about meeting the Gupta family. He later admitted meeting them several times but denied doing them state favors.

Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas



Zuma may use the opportunity before the end of Friday to shed light on the so called intelligence dossier he used to fire Gordhan and his former deputy, Mcebisi Jonas in March 2017. The alleged intelligence report contained allegations that the pair was lobbying business to help remove him as president, hence the decision to fire them.

Fikile Mbalula

Another likely casualty of Zuma’s testimony is Mbalula. Zuma has already told the commission how Mbalula allegedly told him that businessman Johann Rupert threatened to collapse the Rand and the economy should he fire Gordhan. Mbalula is yet to respond to these allegations while Rupert dismissed Zuma as a pathological liar.

Barbara Hogan

For years in ANC corridors there has been talk that Zuma has always been suspicious of Hogan despite the fact that he later appointed her to be the minister of public enterprises before being removed in 2010. Hogan alleged that Zuma helped with the capturing of state owned enterprises like Transnet and Eskom. Since Zuma was prevented from attending the funeral of Hogan’s partner, Ahmed Kathrada, Zuma has an axe to grind with her and he may throw her under the bus too by revealing any damaging information he may have against her.

Political Bureau