Cape Town - The City of Cape Town on Tuesday advised on temporary road closures in the central business district to accommodate the State of the Nation Address (SONA) to be held in Parliament on Thursday. Richard Coleman, spokesman for Cape Town Traffic Services said the national government and the South African Police Service (SAPS) have requested that extended road closures be effected in the city from 6am until midnight, to accommodate the official opening of the 6th Parliament by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Coleman said there would be limited road closures in effect on Tuesday and Wednesday from 5pm due to rehearsals for the event.

“Road users are requested to acquaint themselves with the closures and to plan their routes accordingly,” said Coleman.

Wale Street, between Burg and Adderley Street, would be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday between 5pm and 10pm and Thursday between 6am and 11:45pm.

Parliament Street, between Parliament and 35 metres from Longmarket Street (excluding parking garage access point) would be closed between 5pm and 10pm on Tuesday and Wednesday and between 6am and 11:59pm on Thursday.

A detailed list of the road closures, parking restrictions and alternative routes can be found here.

