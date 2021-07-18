Howick residents walk kilometres for basic food items

RESIDENTS living in Howick, a small town outside Pietermaritzburg, have been forced to travel kilometres in search of a store selling groceries after the town’s Spar was looted last week. The Merrivale Spar was the closest and most convenient food retailer in the area for many families living in Howick.

The Merrivale Spar, in Howick, was looted and destroyed in the last week. Video: Kailene Pillay/ IOL Political Bureau Andrew Kalika, an elderly man who is only aided by his walking stick, said he had to walk more than 5km to find bread and meat. He said he managed to buy a tray of sausages and a few other items such as potatoes and other vegetables, but the prices have increased due to the limited stock.

"Its really terrible what happened. This Spar was so close to us and affordable. Now we walk so far to buy a few things and it's expensive. We can't even find bread," Kalika said. He added that when the attack on local stores began earlier in the week, his children who lived out of town, warned him not to leave home. "I just stayed inside. My children were worried about us," he said.