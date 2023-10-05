Hundreds of senior officials, including DGs, are doing business with State

The Public Service Commission has identified more than 1,400 senior officials, including directors-general who are doing business with the State. The PSC said some of the senior officials were in national departments and others in provincial administrations.

However, the commission did not give details on the directors-general that have a conflict of interest. “Out of the 1,409 SMS members, 34 are HoDs (heads of departments), 14 are Directors-General, and 20 are heads of provincial departments in the Free State, 1), Gauteng (9), Limpopo (3), Mpumalanga (2), and North West (5),” said the PSC in its annual report tabled in Parliament. The PSC also said there were hundreds of other senior officials in both spheres of government who failed to disclose their financial interests.

The law requires that senior government officials disclose their financial interests every year. The PSC said failure to disclose financial interests is in violation of the Public Service Regulations. It said 554 senior managers did not close their directorships in companies as required by the law.

Out of the 554 managers who failed to comply with the law by disclosing their financial interests, 354 were from national departments and 200 were from provinces. The PSC said 27 officials were repeat offenders as they had failed to declare their financial interests in the previous year. It called for tough action against these officials.