I am being targeted because I am close to Zuma, Dudu Myeni alleges









Dudu Myeni. File picture Politics - Former SAA board chairperson, Dudu Myeni, says her ongoing court case was politically motivated. Speaking exclusively to Independent Media on Tuesday, Myeni said that while she respects the fact that her matter is before a court of law, she feels aggrieved that she was being targeted. Myeni was responding after she failed to show up at the Pretoria High Court where she has been dragged by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse and the SAA Pilots’ Association (SAAPA), who want her to be declared a delinquent director, thus effectively preventing her from being a director in any company. Firing back, Myeni said her proximity to former president Jacob Zuma was the reason why she was being persecuted. “This is political. The only reason I'm being targeted is that I'm the chairperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation. My suspicion is that I'm attacked because of my proximity to President Zuma," she said.

Taking aim at SAA, which she wants to fund her legal bill using an insurance it has for its directors, Myeni said their behavior was raising questions.

She used the case of Khaya Nqula, a former SAA chief executive who left the airline under a cloud in 2009 and alleged the struggling airlines company funded his legal battles.

“Khaya Nqula had a case and SAA paid his fees, they are refusing to pay mine. Why?” Myeni asked.

A combative Myeni said she reported the alleged corruption at SAA to parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (SCOPA).

“I would have expected that all chairpersons to be called because SAA losses are historical.

"Why do they not call the boards, the ministers and the Executive?... This matter is before a judge so I don't want to make pronouncements. But I reported SAA corruption to SCOPA. I have my own suspicious on why they want me to charge me.”

Politics Bureau