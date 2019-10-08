Politics - Former SAA board chairperson, Dudu Myeni, says her ongoing court case was politically motivated.
Speaking exclusively to Independent Media on Tuesday, Myeni said that while she respects the fact that her matter is before a court of law, she feels aggrieved that she was being targeted.
Myeni was responding after she failed to show up at the Pretoria High Court where she has been dragged by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse and the SAA Pilots’ Association (SAAPA), who want her to be declared a delinquent director, thus effectively preventing her from being a director in any company.
Firing back, Myeni said her proximity to former president Jacob Zuma was the reason why she was being persecuted.
“This is political. The only reason I'm being targeted is that I'm the chairperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation. My suspicion is that I'm attacked because of my proximity to President Zuma," she said.