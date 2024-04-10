It may not be before the elections but Deputy President Paul Mashatile has promised Tintswalos that the government will end load shedding this year. “I would like to assure you that plans are in place nationally to ensure that load shedding is ended this year,” Mashatile said during a public lecture at the University of Johannesburg (UJ), in Auckland, on Tuesday in celebration of 30 years of democracy.

“I know you don't believe me. [UJ Vice-Chancellor and Principal Professor Letlhokwa] Mpedi they think I am electioneering, I am not, it’s true. That's why I am not saying it will end before the elections, I am saying this year.” South Africa became a democratic country in 1994, this was when the country had its first democratically elected government after the end of the apartheid era. Mashatile told the guests that the government has made strides in addressing load shedding, ensuring energy security, enhancing logistics systems, and improving ports and rail networks.

During his speech, Mashatile acknowledged the work and efforts of Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to end power cuts but stressed that more work should be done. Despite Ramokgopa’s comments saying he was working himself out of the job to end load shedding, Mashatile said he told him that he needed to develop plans for the future. “I said to him, no you are not working yourself out of a job because once you end load shedding, you must plan for the next 10 years. You must invest in new generation, make sure that Eskom builds new power stations, and ensure that renewables are implemented,” he said.

He added that various initiatives must be brought to the mainstream ways to ensure that power is available. On Tuesday, Ramokgopa attributed lack of load shedding to the ramping up of maintenance by Eskom at the end of last year and January this year. Meanwhile, as the road to the elections has become increasingly tight, Mashatile expressed confidence that the 2024 national and provincial elections will be a success given the participation of various political parties.

"As I stand before you today, as a nation, we are looking forward to the elections on May 29, 2024. Given that many have registered political parties and aspire to serve in parliament and the legislatures, I believe many will agree that this election is arguably the most important," he said. He, however, said it was not surprising to have many parties in the upcoming polls because his party "indeed fought for the idea that we have a flourishing democracy wherein everyone, without fear, should be allowed to participate in the elections in our country."