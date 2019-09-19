Tiso Blackstar associate editor Ranjeni Munusamy. Picture: Antoine de Ras/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Hawks official Kobus Roelefse has told the Zondo commission that Tiso Blackstar associate editor Ranjeni Munusamy had been contacted in 2014 regarding the allegations that she unlawfully benefited from the looting of the crime intelligence's slush fund. Roelofse was testifying for a third day at the inquiry.

On Wednesday, he told the commission that money had been transferred from a Centurion-based Atlantis Motors dealership to a WesBank Vehicle Finance account belonging to Munusamy in 2008.

“The amount R143 621 78 it was paid from the Atlantis business account to Wesbank finance account. The settlement agreement was registered under the name of Miss Ranjeni Munusamy, as far as I know, she is a journalist. The amount was debited on July 30 2008,” Roelofse testified.

On Thursday, Roelofse sought to clarify the spelling on the account. He had stated that on the bank statement it had been written "Ranjeni Munusamy", but on further checking his documentation Munusamy's name was written as "Navaranjeni".

Roelofse said he had spoken to Munusamy in 2014 on three occasions regarding the allegations and to get her version of events.

Munusamy had told Roelofse that she would get in touch with her legal team and would get back to him but she never did, the commission heard.

"I did contact Ms Munusamy, I informed her of what I found and asked her for her version and explanation. I spoke to her about three times and she said she would speak to her legal representative. I didn't receive any communications from her," he said.

On Wednesday, Munusamy denied the claims made against her and said she was prepared to respond to the allegations at the commission. She had been notified by the commission of her implication in Roelofse's testimony.

She has been placed on special leave as Tiso Blackstar conducts its internal investigation.

The inquiry continues.