Johannesburg - Former security branch police officer Nick Deetlefs has denied claims by Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus that he had subjected him to severe torture while he was detained at the John Vorster Square during apartheid.
Deetlefs is currently under cross-examination at the inquest into the death of anti-apartheid activist Dr Neil Aggett, whose lifeless body was found hanging in his cell at the station after days of torture in 1982.
Deetlefs is among a number of special branch officers accused of having tortured key political activists during interrogation, including Aggett.
Niehaus is set to take the stand at the inquest on the alleged assaults by Deetlefs, who denied having laid a hand on him.
“I am the one who was interrogating him (Niehaus). I have never assaulted him. I have never come across someone who lies like him,” Deetlefs said.