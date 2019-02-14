President Cyril Ramaphosa responding to the Debate on the State of the Nation Address at the Joint Sitting of Parliament in the National Assembly. Picture: GCIS

Parliament - President Cyril Ramaphosa has denied claims by Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota that he sold out during the struggle. Ramaphosa told Parliament on Thursday that when he was arrested in 1974 the security police wanted him to testify against Black Consciousness leaders including Lekota, Saths Cooper and Muntu Myeza, but he had refused.

He said he had first been arrested when he was leading students protests in Limpopo, when he was leading a student movement.

“I was in solitary confinement for six months before anyone came to talk to me. My father, who was a policeman, came to see me. The issue they wanted from me was to give evidence against Saths Cooper, Muntu Myeza, Lekota and others,” said Ramaphosa.

He said he had refused to give evidence against these leaders.

Ramaphosa said he would never sold out on his comrades and had refused to testify against Lekota.

He described the claims as dangerous and a cancer that needed to be removed from society.

He said many people had been killed in the past because of the same accusations.

"Let us be aware of wedge drivers… I can testify I have never ever been a spy, I have never worked with the enemy," Ramaphosa said.

Political Bureau