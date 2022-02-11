I have responded to Scopa – Cyril Ramaphosa

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that he had met the deadline to send his letter to the standing committee on public accounts. Scopa had given him until this past Thursday to respond to a list of eight questions.

This followed a complaint by suspended ANC MP Mervyn Dirks that Ramaphosa must appear before Scopa to talk about his comments in the national executive committee meeting. Ramaphosa had said some party members were misusing public funds to campaign for leadership positions. Scopa had then written to Ramaphosa, requesting answers. Ramaphosa said on Friday, during the Golf Day event in Cape Town to raise funds for charity, that he had sent the letter to Parliament’s finance watchdog.

“I signed the letter, I don’t know where it is now. It is somewhere in the pipeline. These things take time to happen because they are in the pipeline,” said Ramaphosa. Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa had said last week that it would decide on the course of action after the committee had received the letter. This was also agreed in the committee two weeks ago when the matter was discussed.

ANC MP Bheki Hadebe had said it would be better to ask Ramaphosa to respond to the allegations before summoning him to appear before Scopa. The committee could then decide on its next move. It was standard procedure for the committee to give the person the opportunity to respond before summoning them.