‘I remain a disciplined party member’ - Zandile Gumede

Former eThekwini mayor and prominent ANC member, Zandile Gumede, says she will remain loyal to the ANC, despite not featuring in any of the party's candidate lists. “Of course I am surprised they did not include me in the candidate list,” Gumede told IOL.

“I am a loyal party member and have not been found guilty. I am waiting for my day in court to clear my name. But I am here, working within my community for the ANC, a party I remain loyal to. I cannot now turn my back just because I am not on the list,” Gumede said. “I work for my community people must remember there are those of us who did not join the ANC for a position. I come from my community and do what I do for the love of my community,” Gumede told IOL. She is fighting corruption charges with 21 others relating to a 2019 multi million rand solid waste tender and has pleaded not guilty.

Her trial resumes later this year. Gumede was stripped of her position as regional party chair in eThekwini in line with the party's step aside rule which states members facing charges cannot hold positions. She remains a Member of the Provincial Legislature and was recently brought on board to assist the ANC with its 2024 elections campaign. "I'm trying to survive. Nobody knows my position. The legal bills are piling up, I have no money and its not easy. People think I'm corrupt with millions in my bank. But I have my faith and I know one day this will be over. And then I will remember who stood with me," she added.