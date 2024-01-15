Former president Jacob Zuma has indicated that he may run for the presidency again, suggesting he wanted to “come back and fix things” in the country. This time, he will campaign under the MK party flag. Umkhonto weSizwe was the armed wing of the African National Congress (ANC) until it was disbanded in 1993, but the name was resurrected by Zuma for his political movement.

Zuma made the remarks while addressing a large gathering of the Nazareth Baptist Church, popularly known as Shembe Church in Ndwendwe, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Saturday. During the prayer service, he said his removal from office was rushed as he was on the brink of changing people’s lives. He said his comeback was motivated by the behaviour of the current leadership of the ruling party.

“I was quickly removed before the end of my term as president, I was removed because I wanted to change people’s lives. Their behaviour (ANC) has made me come back to fix things,” he said. Zuma was impeached in 2018 for his alleged involvement in corruption with the Guptas. He blamed the ANC for failing to address problems facing the country, including ongoing power cuts. He promised that the MK-led government would better govern the country through a democratic system.

At the service, Zuma appealed to the congregants at the Khenana Holy site to pray for him and his party as the 2024 elections approached. "I am here to ask for your prayers that we govern the country well, that there are no complaints against those in government," said Zuma. This comes as the party faced leadership challenges and announced a restraining order against its president, Jabulani Khumalo. According to the party, Khumalo had no mandate to stand on behalf of the party as he was not elected as president, saying he did not contribute to MK’s growth.

Furthermore, the party mentioned that it would host a national conference to elect its leaders and iron out its strategy. Clarifying speculation about his party merging with Ace Magashule’s African Congress for Transformation (ACT), Zuma said the two parties have not merged into one but would instead have a working relationship. However, Zuma’s campaign has been dogged by criticism after he was seen with his close friend, Schabir Shaik.