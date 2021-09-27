I was giving money for tithes and not simply handing out money to buy votes, says Mashatile

AFTER a video of ANC treasurer Paul Mashatile handing out money to congregants in Makhado surfaced on Twitter yesterday, he cleared the air and assured there was no wrongdoing. He said at the time he attended a church service and during tithe offerings he handed money to his team to contribute as well.

On Sunday morning, Eskom’s former interim group chief executive, Matshela Koko, took to Twitter to publicly lambaste Mashatile’s handing out money following the challenges the ruling party had with the payment of staff salaries. A tweet shared by Mpho Mathoho reads: “ANC Treasurer, Paul Mashatile handing out money to congregants in Limpopo, where he is doing door-to-door campaign. ANC staffs have not been paid for at least three months now via @PelaneM #Election2021 #ANCLGE2021 [sic].” Koko retweeted the post and wrote: “This is wrong in so many ways. Mara ke this is the ANC we have come to know of @PaulMashatile and @CyrilRamaphosa. Flaunting cash when your own ANC staff has not been paid [sic].”

But Mashatile quickly defended his actions: "It is not true that I was handing out money to the congregants. We attended a church service in Makhado and during the tithe offering I handed money to my team so that I'm not the only one contributing to the offering," Mashatile said. “This is something very common in church where people share money. It was not an attempt to buy votes,” he added. The ANC has its eyes set on reclaiming all 38 wards in the Makhado Municipality in Limpopo.

Currently, the ruling party’s official opposition, the DA, runs one ward while the ANC is in control of 37. Mashatile held a campaign trail in Makhado over the weekend. He said it was a well-received reception.

“We are putting in all efforts to win the ward back. The biggest challenge the community faces is water. There is an interruption to the supply of water. “Our motto is ‘Let’s build better communities together’ so we are saying to the people that we acknowledge the problem of water and we are going to work with them to address this. “We know there is a challenge of unemployment in many of the areas, but as we roll out infrastructure … whether it is by building dams or schools, we will target the employment of local people,” Mashatile said.

During a campaign trail in Mankweng outside Polokwane, Deputy President David Mabuza said the ANC must shape itself and deliver better services to communities. Issues which communities informed him of include sanitation, water and flooding in homes when it rains. ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, who was out and about in the Eastern Cape, said the ANC government must ensure that all South Africans gain access to quality healthcare to enjoy longer, healthier and more productive lives. He emphasised that the party should also put in place stricter laws and power institutions to root out corruption as it undermines government's ability to deliver quality services to the people.

Mantashe further called on ANC councillors to convene regular meetings with members of communities they serve, to consult on council plans and programmes as he said the ANC is the people’s movement. ANC deputy-secretary general Jessie Duarte was on an election campaign trail in the Western Cape last week. Duarte called on the ANC Youth League to do their part and bring the young people to vote.