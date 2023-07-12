IEC denies Cope is deregistered as a party

Siyabonga Mkhwanazi The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has denied claims that Cope has been deregistered as a party.

This follows reports that Cope was no longer registered with the IEC. But Cope said it was registered with the IEC, but deregistered as a company. This is after it emerged that Cope was registered as a company as well.

The IEC said there were certain conditions that have to be met in order for a party to be deregistered. But Cope was still registered with the commission, it said. “Following enquiries from the media, the Electoral Commission hereby confirms that the Congress of the People (Cope) is registered with the Commission as a political party in terms of Section 15 (A) (1) of the Electoral Commission Act 51 of 1996,” said the IEC.

It said one of the requirements to deregister a party is when it was not operating as a party or taking part in elections. The IEC added that the other criteria that leads to deregistration of a party is when “that party has changed its deed of foundation or constitution and the Commission is satisfied that change has resulted in that deed of foundation or constitution containing anything which portrays the propagation or incitement of violence or hatred or which causes serious offence to any section of the population on grounds of race, gender, sex, ethnic origin, colour, sexual orientation, age, disability, religion, conscience, belief, culture or language.” Cope has been involved in factional battles for many years now.

In the latest drama Cope deputy president Willie Madisha was expelled from the party a few weeks ago. The party said Madisha was going to be removed from parliament after his expulsion.