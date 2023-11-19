IEC encouraged as more than 1.7 million people register to vote during first voter registration weekend

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has announced that more than one million people registered to vote by the end of Saturday. However, on Sunday another 605,447 people showed up at different voting stations to register for next year’s elections.

Political parties are out in full force in major cities country with President Cyril Ramaphosa in Tshwane leading the voter registration campaign for the ANC, while the EFF leader Julius Malema was also in Gauteng on Sunday. DA leader John Steenhuisen was in Cape Town to urge voters to register, while the IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa was in KwaZulu-Natal. The IEC said there was a good turnout on Sunday where more than half-a-million people had already showed up to register.

But on Saturday they recorded more than one million voters. “At the close of Day One of registration weekend, over a million registrations were recorded at our 23,296 voting stations. “At 12h30 today, a total of 609,447 registration transactions had been recorded at voting stations,” said the IEC.

In addition, on Saturday more than 100,000 people registered online and this was a milestone for the electoral body. On Sunday there were already more than 40,000 people who had registered online. This means at least 1.7 million have registered to vote this voter registration weekend.

The Department of Home Affairs opened its offices across the country for people to come and collect their identity documents. Some of the IDs have not been collected for months.