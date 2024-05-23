IEC expected to bring the vote to the doorstep of 650,000 frail people from Monday

By Hope Ntanzi As the elections approach, special votes have been scheduled to ensure that all eligible voters can participate in the elections. Special votes are set to be held on May 27 and May 28, before the official election day on May 29.

According to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), this provision aims to accommodate voters who, for various reasons, are unable to visit the polling stations on election day. Furthermore, special votes, according to IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela, are intended to guarantee that extra measures are implemented to guarantee that some citizens who would not normally be able to vote on election day have the opportunity to do so. The home voting option is a key component of special voting. If a registered voter is unable to visit a polling place because of a physical disability or for another reasonable cause, they can use this service to cast their ballot from the comfort of their home.

It is expected that 650,000 people will utilise this provision in the upcoming elections to make sure their voices are heard without having to leave their homes. This group of voters is among the 1.7 million registered voters to cast special ballots, which will be held over two days on May 29. Over the two designated days, teams of officials from the IEC will be visiting the homes of registered special voters to facilitate home voting. These officials have received training on how to conduct the voting process in a securely and effectively while protecting the privacy and authenticity of each ballot.

To use this service, special voters must have applied ahead of time and submitted documentation proving they are eligible to vote at home. Pre-registration ensures that all registered voters receive a visit from voting officials and aids in the commission's efficient planning and resource allocation. "In all, there is at least a single approved special vote in 22,000 of the total 23,000 networks of voting stations,” said Bapela. Before election day, voters are advised to use the IEC page to verify their registration information and the location of their designated voting locations.

Bapela also stated that over 387,000 voters have informed the IEC that they would be casting their ballots at a different polling place than the one they registered at. “The IEC re-emphasises the general principle that voters may only vote at a voting station at which they are not registered if they have pre-notified the Commission. "The period of pre-notification closed on Friday, May 17. With capturing yet to be completed, indications are that at least 387,000 voters have pre-notified the commission of their intention to vote at another identified voting station. These voters will cast their ballots on May 29,” she said.