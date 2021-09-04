IEC hauled to appear before Parliament after Concourt judgment

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has been hauled before Parliament after the Constitutional Court delivered its judgment. Chairperson of the portfolio committee on Home Affairs Mosa Chabane on Saturday said they want the IEC to explain what progress had been made in preparation for the elections.

He said the IEC had previously assured Parliament it was ready to hold the elections in October. The Constitutional Court ruled that the elections must be held between October 27 and November 1. Chabane said they want the IEC to appear before them next Friday to look at the implications of the judgment.

But the IEC had always assured Parliament it was ready to hold the elections this year. “The IEC has always maintained that its preparations to run elections as demanded by the Constitution are on track. This meeting is to ascertain progress on the implementation of those plans and the impact of the judgment on the timetable, especially in respect of the voter registration weekend,” said Chabane. Political parties have welcomed the decision of the apex court for the elections to go ahead.