IEC reiterates ‘Andizi’ stance on Khumalo, affirms Zuma's authority

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has confirmed that it has received communication from Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party founder Jabulani Khumalo requesting the removal of former president Jacob Zuma as the party's face and president. However, it insists that only Zuma, as the registered leader, can make such decisions. “The Electoral Commission confirms that it has received communication from Mr Jabulani Khumalo on behalf of the MK Party,” the IEC said.

“The letter has also been circulated extensively on social media platforms. In that letter Mr Khumalo demands that the Electoral Commission should remove Mr Zuma as the face of MKP and as the president of the MKP.” This follows after Khumalo, who was dismissed, wrote a letter to the IEC requesting the removal of Zuma from the ballot. Additionally, he wrote another letter to Zuma, informing him of his placement on precautionary suspension. The IEC addressed the matter after the letters were circulated on social media on Tuesday morning.

In a statement, the commission reiterated its stance that it does not involve itself in the internal affairs of political parties. According to the IEC, only Zuma has the authority to make decisions at MKP. “Additionally, the Commission only acts on instruction of the registered leader of the party. In the present case, Mr Jacob Zuma is the registered leader of MK Party,” it said. This has been the case since April 10, the IEC stated.

On April 16, the IEC announced that Zuma’s face would appear on the ballot as a substitute for Khumalo. This was confirmed by the commission’s Deputy Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Masego Sheburi who told the media that MKP had notified them about their change of plans ahead of the 2024 national and provincial elections. Last month, the Electoral Court ruled that Zuma will be allowed to be on the parliament list of MKP. The commission challenged the Electoral Court’s ruling and opted for the highest court in the land.