IEC reveals stance on holding municipal, provincial and national elections at once

MPs heard that holding a single election for all three spheres at once was not a decision for the Independent Electoral Commission to make, but it should rather be made by the public representatives. This emerged when the Independent Electoral Cmmission was asked about holding of single election where municipal, provincial and national elections at once. "The question of combined election to begin with, first and foremost, is a policy decision. It is a decision in the hands of yourselves," IEC commissioner Janet Love said on Tuesday. "You can talk among yourselves and come with pros and cons of the combined elections," Love said. She stressed that the policy decision was not for the IEC to take.

Love outlined some possibilities if the decision was taken where the term of existing local government was extended until there was a single election in 2024 or shorten the term of Parliament to 2021.

"It is something that will be quite difficult to do," she said.

Love also said when a policy decision was taken, municipal elections would have to be aligned with national and provincial elections.

IEC commissioner Mosotho Moepya has clarified that the Electoral Act has not been declared unconstitutional as a whole.

He also said that the local government elections would not be impacted by the recent court ruling.

Responding questions from Cope MP Mosiuoa Lekota, Moepya said the Constitutional Court found the Electoral Act was unconstitutional since it required adult citizens in the national and provincial legislature to be elected through the membership of political parties.

"In other words, they can't stand as independents. The rest of the act is not an issue," he said

Moepya said the equivalent to the Electoral Act in local government was the Municipal Electoral Act.

Political Bureau