IEC says its on track to hold municipal elections next year

Johannesburg - The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) says it is on track to hold next year’s local government elections.

IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela said media reports which suggest the municipal elections in 2021 could be postponed beyond the constitutionally permitted window-period were inaccurate.

However, the IEC confirmed it had however approached the Electoral Court in a bid to postpone by-elections on account of the effects of Covid-19 beyond the constitutionally allowed 90 days.

“The Electoral Court granted the postponements as requested by the IEC. As required in law, the municipal elections will be proclaimed by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, the Honourable Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma after consultations with the IEC.

“In this regard, the IEC has begun consultations with the minister. These consultations are ongoing,” said Bapela.