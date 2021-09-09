IEC to publish Political Party Funding Act's first quarterly report

Johannesburg - The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) will on Thursday publish its first quarterly report since the implementation of the Political Party Funding Act. In terms of the Act, the Electoral Commission is required to publish, on a quarterly basis, all declarations made by political parties.

The Act compels political parties to disclose all donations more than R100 000 to the IEC. With political parties hard at work on their respective campaign trails ahead of the November 1 local government elections, it remains to be seen if the IEC will detail what the latest trends are around the donations and funds received by the parties. The Act states that the IEC is mandated to report on political party disclosures quarterly.

Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma on Wednesday announced the new date for the election. According to Dlamini Zuma, while the government could have chosen the originally proclaimed day of October 27, the IEC indicated that it would need ample time to prepare for the elections following its failed bit to have the polls postponed to 2022. In May this year, the IEC said all represented political parties had at that time complied with registering in line with the Act which came into effect in April.