IEC waiting for complaints before it acts against parties that fail to disclose donations

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) intends to investigate political parties that received substantial donations but did not declare them. The commission says it will conduct a probe “only if complaints are brought” in.

The commission on Thursday published its first quarterly report since the implementation of the Political Party Funding Act on April 1. It revealed that 502 political parties have not disclosed their funders as per the requirement of the new Act. George Mahlangu, the chief executive for party funding, said the IEC had written to those parties requesting them to comply.

While 108 parties had responded, 393 parties stated that they did not receive any funds. Mahlangu added that all registered political parties, both represented and unrepresented, were sent reminders to submit their declarations before July 31. When questioned on whether the IEC would take action against those parties who failed to declare their funding, Mahlangu said not until the IEC had received complaints.

He added that should a political party receive a donation of more than R100 000 via crowdfunding, it still had to be declared to the commission. “(For) any amount that is less than R100 000, political parties are obliged to keep a record to that effect. Part of what the political parties are supposed to do is appoint the auditors. “So we will pick up at the end of the financial year, once the audit has been conducted, that the political party has complied, or has not complied, with the provisions of the legislation for any amount that is below the threshold,” Mahlangu said.