IEC wants parties to disclose their funders in line with law

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has called on all political parties to disclose their funders before the end of October. The law requires that all registered parties must submit their donors each quarter.

The IEC said the deadline for submission is for the second quarter of the current financial year. In the last report released by the IEC it showed that only three parties disclosed their funders. The ANC, DA and ActionSA were the only parties that made public who their donors were.

The other parties did not comply with the law to disclose their funders. The other parties have slammed others for embarking on massive campaigns that amounted to a lot of money, but have refused to disclose their funders to the IEC. Political parties have been wooing supporters in the past few weeks ahead of the elections on November 1, putting up posters, billboards and conducting large gatherings.

The IEC said it was a requirement for parties to make full financial disclosures. “In terms of the Act and its supporting regulations, all registered political parties and donating entities must disclose to the Commission all donations above the R100 000 threshold in a financial year. “The Act also places specific restrictions on sources of funding for political parties, including proscription of donations by government departments, state-owned entities and foreign governments and agencies,” said the IEC.

“In an effort to encourage compliance, the commission has already sent reminders to all registered political parties, both represented and unrepresented, to submit their declarations before the due date. “We thank those political parties that have submitted their declarations already. “The Commission will, within 30 days post the October 31 deadline, conduct quality assurance and verification of the political party and entity disclosures received, and then publish the disclosure report on its website,” it said.