IFP accuses ANC of backtracking on jobs issue

Cape Town - The IFP has accused the ANC of backtracking on the statement made by President Cyril Ramaphosa that the private sector created jobs and government created an enabling environment. This follows speeches by ANC ministers and party MPs who came to the defence of Ramaphosa.

Opposition parties have upped the ante on Ramaphosa on his statement. National Council of Provinces chief whip Seiso Mohai entered the fray on Tuesday during the debate on the State of the Nation address and said the ANC followed a mixed economy. Mohai also hit out at the DA for claiming that Ramaphosa had adopted their manifesto.

He said the State took a lead on investments. IFP MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the ANC was now backtracking on the statement after Ramaphosa had made it last Thursday. “On Thursday night we saw the President’s Damascene moment, transitioning from Saul to Paul when he finally came to terms with the truth and reality of development, in that government does not create jobs but creates a conducive environment for business to create jobs. This acknowledgement is the right step in the right direction.

“But as is typical of a broad-church organisation, the backtracking could not have come sooner when speaker after speaker yesterday sought to incoherently back-track on the President’s clear statement,” said Hlengwa. He called on Ramaphosa to claim his place and reiterate his statement to the chamber. He said Ramaphosa was elected to lead the country and policy uncertainty worked against creating a conducive environment for investment.

"Martin Luther King jr reminds us that 'the ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.' The question, therefore, Mr President, is where will you stand during this difficult moment of national crisis: with the country or the ANC?," said Hlengwa. Ramaphosa will reply to the debate today.