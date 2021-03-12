IFP, DA pay tribute to King Zwelithini

Cape Town - The IFP and DA have joined other parties in paying tribute to King Goodwill Zwelithini, who died on Friday.

IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa said the king’s death was a devastating loss to the nation. He said the king had led by example in his life.

“The loss of His Majesty the King will be mourned in millions of homes, for he led his people with dignity, wisdom and compassion. He was the longest serving monarch of the Zulu nation, having reigned for almost fifty years.

“He led the Zulu nation through the dark era of apartheid and, after we achieved democracy, remained a champion of the ongoing struggle for full liberation from the bonds of social and economic injustice.”

DA leader John Steenhuisen said the country has lost an important leader. He said the king was a huge figure who remained influential across the political and cultural sphere.