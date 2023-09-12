IFP-led municipality orders staff to wear black, women to wear doeks in mourning Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi

The Inkatha Freedom Party-led Inkosi Langalibalele Municipality in Estcourt has ordered staff to wear black and for women to wear doeks on Thursday after declaring a day of mourning for Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Buthelezi, who was the founding president of the IFP and the traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation, died in the early hours of Saturday morning at his Mahlabathini homestead. He was 95.

Sthembiso Mthembu, the municipal manager of the Inkosi Langalibalele Municipality issued a circular to staff on Monday. UPDATE: Municipal staff of the IFP-led Inkosi Langalibalele local municipality (Estcourt) has been asked to wear black attire on Thursday to mourn the passing away of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. @IOL pic.twitter.com/0PsB3n3exg — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) September 12, 2023 The document was authentic, an official at the municipality confirmed to IOL.

The document reads: “Please be informed that due to the death of the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the Municipality will observe Thursday, September 14, as a day of bereavement. “In lieu of this, all employees (male and female) must use black clothing. Female employees must use a doek with their black clothing. Kindly inform all employees in your departments,” said Mthembu in his circular. IOL contacted Mthembu on Tuesday to verify the authenticity of the document and for him to explain the rationale behind his instruction.

Mthembu denied it was an order, or an instruction to staff. “There is no instruction, there is a request to the staff,” he said. “I signed the circular, I know what it says. I am telling you now I have never instructed anyone, that is why I used the words ‘please be informed’.

“Those who do not want to do that, they are free not to. It is a very simple exercise,“ he said. It was pointed out to Mthembu that the use of the words “please be informed” did not mean it was a request, and the use of the word “must” in relation to wearing doeks and black clothing, was an instruction and not a request. “That is my position on the matter,” he said.

The Inkosi Langalibalele Municipality is a relatively new municipality after the Umtshezi and Imbabazane local municipalities were merged by the demarcation board in 2016. The municipality is situated within the Uthukela District in the KZN Midlands. Meanwhile, some on Twitter have responded with shock, angst and surprise at the order.

😂 local government is an epicentre of comedy. What the hell ? Is the municipality run by the IFP ? https://t.co/gkPdAaxJW5 — Mmina Tau (@MarogaKR) September 12, 2023 😂 local government is an epicentre of comedy. What the hell ? Is the municipality run by the IFP ? https://t.co/gkPdAaxJW5 — Mmina Tau (@MarogaKR) September 12, 2023 Buthelezi will be buried on Saturday in a special official funeral declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The funeral proceedings will take place at the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Stadium in Ulundi, while a memorial service organised by the IFP and the KZN government will take place on Wednesday.